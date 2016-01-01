See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Bridgeport, CT
Dr. Vittoria Gassman, MD

Geriatric Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vittoria Gassman, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Gassman works at Geriatric Professional Group in Bridgeport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jewish Senior Services
    4200 Park Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06604 (203) 365-6473

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysphagia
Difficulty With Walking
Malaise and Fatigue
Dysphagia
Difficulty With Walking
Malaise and Fatigue

Dysphagia
Difficulty With Walking
Malaise and Fatigue
Administrative Physical
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Gait Abnormality
Geriatric Assessment
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Itchy Skin
Limb Pain
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Pneumonia
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Urinary Incontinence
Vaccination
Venous Insufficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Back Pain
Bedsores
Chest Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Muscle Spasm
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Proteinuria
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Vittoria Gassman, MD

    Geriatric Medicine
    35 years of experience
    English
    1013987700
    Education & Certifications

    NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Geriatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vittoria Gassman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gassman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gassman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gassman works at Geriatric Professional Group in Bridgeport, CT. View the full address on Dr. Gassman’s profile.

    Dr. Gassman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gassman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gassman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gassman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.