Dr. Vitra Gosine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vitra Gosine, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar.
Dr. Gosine works at
Locations
The Center for Integrative & Functional Endocrinology, LLC.17900 NW 5th St Ste 202 Bldg K, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 800-1408
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Every time I visit I am greeted by the front desk and given about a 5-10 min wait. The staff is courteous and respectful of my time. Dr Gosine has helped me for several months now. She is very informative and presents me with my options in a way I can understand she is the 3rd doctor I have had regarding my health. By far the most professional and comfortable.
About Dr. Vitra Gosine, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1376736181
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
