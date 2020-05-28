See All Dermatologists in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Vitor Weinman, MD

Dermatology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vitor Weinman, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Free University of Brussels / Faculty of Medicine And Pharmacy and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Weinman works at Vitor F Weinman MD & Associates in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dry Skin and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coral Gables Office
    401 Coral Way Ste 207, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 899-3829
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    South Kendall Dermatology
    12600 SW 120th St Ste 113, Miami, FL 33186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 353-6128

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Dry Skin
Warts
Acne
Dry Skin
Warts

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 28, 2020
    Very Professional. Explained everything about my condition and gave me options. Very nice and friendly. Definitely would highly recommend him. The only one issue was I had to wait 30 mins to see him.
    — May 28, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Vitor Weinman, MD
    About Dr. Vitor Weinman, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1295831360
    Education & Certifications

    • New York U
    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Hosp
    Internship
    • U Brussels
    Medical Education
    • Free University of Brussels / Faculty of Medicine And Pharmacy
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vitor Weinman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weinman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weinman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weinman has seen patients for Acne, Dry Skin and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

