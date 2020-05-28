Dr. Vitor Weinman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vitor Weinman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vitor Weinman, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Free University of Brussels / Faculty of Medicine And Pharmacy and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Coral Gables Office401 Coral Way Ste 207, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (504) 899-3829Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
South Kendall Dermatology12600 SW 120th St Ste 113, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (407) 353-6128
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very Professional. Explained everything about my condition and gave me options. Very nice and friendly. Definitely would highly recommend him. The only one issue was I had to wait 30 mins to see him.
About Dr. Vitor Weinman, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1295831360
Education & Certifications
- New York U
- Mt Sinai Hosp
- U Brussels
- Free University of Brussels / Faculty of Medicine And Pharmacy
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Dr. Weinman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinman has seen patients for Acne, Dry Skin and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weinman speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinman.
