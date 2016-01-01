Dr. Vito Speciale, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Speciale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vito Speciale, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vito Speciale, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Summerville, SC. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Dr. Speciale works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Coastal Carolina Podiatry, Inc.4340 Ladson Blvd Ste C, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 517-7259
-
2
Coastal Podiatry Associates - North Charleston2891 Tricom St, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 932-2289
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Speciale?
About Dr. Vito Speciale, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1689656498
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Speciale has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Speciale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Speciale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Speciale works at
Dr. Speciale has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Speciale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Speciale. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speciale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Speciale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Speciale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.