Dr. Vito Rizzo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vito Rizzo, DPM
Overview
Dr. Vito Rizzo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Rizzo works at
Locations
-
1
21St Century Footcare24 Brentwood Rd, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 666-8100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Surgery of the Hand134 S Central Ave, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (516) 825-6716Wednesday2:00pm - 5:30pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Usha George MD811 WALT WHITMAN RD, Melville, NY 11747 Directions (631) 423-6906Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rizzo?
It was a pleasant experience and I was very happy that I chose Dr. Rizzo. Love the office, love the staff and he was great! Completely helped me with suggestions, recommendations and move forth plan.
About Dr. Vito Rizzo, DPM
- Podiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982679791
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rizzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rizzo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rizzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rizzo works at
Dr. Rizzo has seen patients for Heel Spur and Ankle Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rizzo speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.