Dr. Vito Pugliano, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (19)
Overview

Dr. Vito Pugliano, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Concord, MA. 

Dr. Pugliano works at Harvard Vanguard - Atrius Health in Concord, MA with other offices in Burlington, MA and Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Pharmacy
    330 Baker Ave, Concord, MA 01742 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 287-9470
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates - Burlington
    20 Wall St, Burlington, MA 01803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 221-2500
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    New England Baptist Hospitalist
    125 Parker Hill Ave, Boston, MA 02120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 754-5800
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beverly Hospital
  • Emerson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 25, 2022
    I have seen Dr. V. Pugliano the other day, concerning my hip issues. Dr. Pugliano did explain me what's going on with my hip,and what the next steps will to ease my problems with my hip. What a Great Doctor. Thank you very much
    Z.Wolicki — Oct 25, 2022
    About Dr. Vito Pugliano, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1245524974
    Education & Certifications

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pugliano has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pugliano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pugliano has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pugliano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pugliano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pugliano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pugliano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pugliano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

