Dr. Vito Proscia, MD
Overview
Dr. Vito Proscia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from The Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University Of Medical & Science and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Proscia works at
Locations
Digestive CARE951 NW 13th St, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 368-3455
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor. Bedside manner is critical for me. Has a very likable disposition. You can tell he wants the news to be good. Thorough doctor. He explains whatever is needed to know. I’ve had two colonoscopies with him so far. Surgical center does a great job too. Lastly, confortabke office, nice staff, wait times have never been too long. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Vito Proscia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972575876
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami, Miami, Fl
- North Shore University Hospital
- The Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University Of Medical & Science
- SUNY, Albany, Ny
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Proscia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Proscia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Proscia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Proscia has seen patients for Constipation, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Proscia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Proscia speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Proscia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proscia.
