Overview

Dr. Vito Proscia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from The Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University Of Medical & Science and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Proscia works at Gastro Health in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.