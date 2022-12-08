Dr. Petrozzino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vito Petrozzino, MD
Overview
Dr. Vito Petrozzino, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Autonomous University of Guadalajara
Dr. Petrozzino works at
Locations
Riverside Medical Group349 E Northfield Rd Ste LL2, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 992-3666
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He's a great doctor! So great that I used to be his patient, and now my daughter is his patient. He truly cares about his patients and builds meaningful relationships with parents and children alike. He has a very funny and positive personality and is always so helpful and soothing. He treats you like family. The nurses Sonia and Monica are also great and friendly! His front desk staff, not so much, but you learn to ignore them because Dr. P is that great!
About Dr. Vito Petrozzino, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petrozzino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Petrozzino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Petrozzino works at
Dr. Petrozzino speaks Italian and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrozzino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrozzino.
