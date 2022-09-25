Dr. Larocca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vito Larocca, MD
Overview
Dr. Vito Larocca, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Larocca works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vito S LaRocca78 Todt Hill Rd Ste 111, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 442-3232
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larocca?
I had my cataracts removed by him one eye had a problem but Dr. La Rocca is very skilled in what he does he did a terrific job on my eyes I would never trust anyone else to take care of my eyes.
About Dr. Vito Larocca, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1376637991
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larocca accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larocca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larocca works at
Dr. Larocca has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larocca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Larocca speaks Italian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Larocca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larocca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larocca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larocca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.