Dr. Vito Calandro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vito Calandro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Mena Regional Health System, Parker Adventist Hospital and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Locations
Colorado Heart Clinic850 E Harvard Ave Ste 285, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 778-1171
Colorado Heart Clinic10345 Parkglenn Way Ste G100, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 841-8887
Hospital Affiliations
- Mena Regional Health System
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vito Calandro, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1093891269
Education & Certifications
- UAMS
- University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Calandro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calandro.
