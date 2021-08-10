Overview

Dr. Vito Bagnato, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Bagnato works at Palmyra Surgical LLC in Albany, GA with other offices in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.