Dr. Vito Bagnato, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vito Bagnato, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Dr. Bagnato works at
Palmyra Surgical LLC2622 Dawson Rd, Albany, GA 31707 Directions (229) 432-8484
Palmyra Surgical420 Charter Blvd Ste 103, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 471-8484
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
I love Dr Bagnato. He’s the best. He makes everything so easy. I never felt in more capable hands.
About Dr. Vito Bagnato, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1508853219
- U Miss
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- University of Mississippi
- General Surgery
