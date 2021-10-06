Dr. Selvaraj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vithyalakshmi Selvaraj, MB BS
Overview
Dr. Vithyalakshmi Selvaraj, MB BS is a Psychiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Chi Health Immanuel.
Locations
Chi3528 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 717-5550
Omaha Insomnia and Psychiatric LLC8901 Indian Hills Dr Ste 350B, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 393-5432
Alegent Creighton Psychiatry CUMC601 N 30th St # 1609, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 449-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vithyalakshmi Selvaraj, MB BS
Education & Certifications
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selvaraj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selvaraj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Selvaraj. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selvaraj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selvaraj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selvaraj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.