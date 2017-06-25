Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viterbo Martinez, MD
Overview
Dr. Viterbo Martinez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Richard E. Promin Md.pa3301 SW 34th Cir Ste 301, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 236-7040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosario is an amazing Dr. He is so caring and takes his time when he sees you. He really listens to what you are saying. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Viterbo Martinez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1457374209
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
