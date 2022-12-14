Dr. Vitaly Zholudev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zholudev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vitaly Zholudev, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vitaly Zholudev, MD is an Urology Specialist in Trenton, NJ.
Locations
Urology Care Alliance Hamilton2105 Klockner Rd, Trenton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 588-0770
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Very compassionate and very easy to get along with. He keeps me at ease!
About Dr. Vitaly Zholudev, MD
- Urology
- English, Hebrew and Russian
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zholudev has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zholudev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zholudev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zholudev has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zholudev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zholudev speaks Hebrew and Russian.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Zholudev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zholudev.
