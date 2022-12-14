Overview

Dr. Vitaly Zholudev, MD is an Urology Specialist in Trenton, NJ.



Dr. Zholudev works at Urology Care Alliance Hamilton in Trenton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.