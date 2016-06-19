Overview

Dr. Vitaly Volovoy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from First Tashkent State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Volovoy works at Multicare Medical NYP LLC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.