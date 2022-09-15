Dr. Vitaly Terushkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terushkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vitaly Terushkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vitaly Terushkin, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Terushkin works at
Locations
-
1
The Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center225 State Route 35, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 747-5500
-
2
David Becker, MD PC205 E 69th St Apt 1C, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 772-3600
-
3
Dermatology Consultants of Short Hills636 Morris Tpke Ste 2H, Short Hills, NJ 07078 Directions (973) 232-6245Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
4
Margaret Ravits and Associates721 SUMMIT AVE, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 692-0800
-
5
Schweiger Dermatology - Flatiron21 W 19th St, New York, NY 10011 Directions (347) 537-2870
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is the best I've seen in 77 years of going to various doctors...Kind, compassionate, efficient, and hardworking. Explained everything carefully - no sugar-coating, just the facts. Does brilliant work - takes time to get it right and then moves on. Explains everything. And he plays whatever music you want! After each of two Mohs surgeries, he phoned me at home to be sure I was OK - and leaves a personal phone number in case you need him. Simply, the best.
About Dr. Vitaly Terushkin, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Dermatologic Oncology - Zitelli & Brodland, PC
- Dermatology - NYU School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology, Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terushkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terushkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terushkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terushkin works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Terushkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terushkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terushkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terushkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.