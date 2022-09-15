Overview

Dr. Vitaly Terushkin, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Terushkin works at ACE Endocrinology Associates PC in Red Bank, NJ with other offices in New York, NY, Short Hills, NJ and Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.