Dr. Vitaly Raykhman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vitaly Raykhman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Long Island College Hospital and Mount Sinai Brooklyn.
Locations
Accord Physicians Pllc10715 Jamaica Ave, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Directions (718) 375-2100
Accord Physicians Pllc2632 E 14th St Ste 101, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 375-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island College Hospital
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor
About Dr. Vitaly Raykhman, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raykhman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raykhman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raykhman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raykhman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raykhman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raykhman speaks Russian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Raykhman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raykhman.
