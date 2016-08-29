Overview

Dr. Vitaly Gordin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center.



Dr. Gordin works at Select Physical Therapy in Camp Hill, PA with other offices in Hershey, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.