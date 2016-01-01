Dr. Blatnoy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vitaly Blatnoy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vitaly Blatnoy, MD is a dermatologist in Oviedo, FL. He currently practices at PatiENT Orlando - Ear Nose & Throat, Head & Neck Plastic Surgery and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Dermatology and Skin Cancer Surgery Center LLC7250 Red Bug Lake Rd Ste 1020, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 239-7546
Trevisani Oral Surgery422 S Alafaya Trl Ste 26, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions (407) 538-3855Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Vitaly Blatnoy, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Hebrew
- Male
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL DEFENSE MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AT SHANGHAI
Admitting Hospitals
- Adventhealth Orlando
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blatnoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blatnoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blatnoy has seen patients for Dry Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blatnoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blatnoy speaks Hebrew.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Blatnoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blatnoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blatnoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blatnoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.