Dr. Vitaly Blatnoy, MD

Dermatology
4 (56)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vitaly Blatnoy, MD is a dermatologist in Oviedo, FL. He currently practices at PatiENT Orlando - Ear Nose & Throat, Head & Neck Plastic Surgery and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology and Skin Cancer Surgery Center LLC
    7250 Red Bug Lake Rd Ste 1020, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 239-7546
  2. 2
    Trevisani Oral Surgery
    422 S Alafaya Trl Ste 26, Orlando, FL 32828 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 538-3855
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Acne
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis
Hair Loss
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cold Sore
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Surgery
Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis
Cellulitis
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Genital Warts
Impetigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Lice
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Psoriatic Arthritis
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
Scabies
Shingles
Spider Veins
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Insurance Accepted

  Aetna
  Anthem
  Blue Cross Blue Shield
  CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  Cigna
  First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  Humana
  MultiPlan

About Dr. Vitaly Blatnoy, MD

  Dermatology
  English, Hebrew
  Male
  1666462123
Education & Certifications

  NATIONAL DEFENSE MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AT SHANGHAI
Admitting Hospitals

  Adventhealth Orlando

Patient Satisfaction

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 56 ratings
Patient Ratings (56)
5 Star
(43)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(8)
