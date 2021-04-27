Dr. Vitaliy Shaulov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaulov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vitaliy Shaulov, MD
Dr. Vitaliy Shaulov, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Laguna Niguel, CA. They completed their residency with Metropolitan Hospital Center
Dr. Shaulov works at
Locations
Integrative Psychiatry A Medical Corp.29982 Ivy Glenn Dr Ste 203, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Shaulov demonstrates compassion, humility, and listens to a patient’s concerns. He listens then gives his professional advice as a psychiatrist. Not only does he prescribe medication, but also vitamins and minerals to reduce the taking of medications.
- Psychiatry
- English, Russian
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- Psychiatry
Dr. Shaulov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaulov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaulov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaulov works at
Dr. Shaulov speaks Russian.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaulov. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaulov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaulov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaulov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.