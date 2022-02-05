Dr. Vitaliy Domashevich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Domashevich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vitaliy Domashevich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vitaliy Domashevich, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Centennial, CO. They graduated from Minsk Medical Institute and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.
Locations
Peak Anesthesia and Pain Management13111 E Briarwood Ave Ste 310, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (720) 821-3933
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
So far, I've had 2 low back and 2 neck injections from Doctor D. I am given a sedative for twilight sleep for all of the injections and I don't feel a thing. So far, I have never had any strange reactions after these injections. I've never had pain or infection, nor swelling at the injection site or days l after. Maybe it's just me, but I feel only wonderful after these injections. My life has been so much better since my pain has been treated. Thank you doctor D
About Dr. Vitaliy Domashevich, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Polish and Russian
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Minsk Medical Institute
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Domashevich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Domashevich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Domashevich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Domashevich has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Domashevich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Domashevich speaks Polish and Russian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Domashevich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Domashevich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Domashevich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Domashevich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.