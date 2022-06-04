Overview

Dr. Vitali Aizin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Aizin works at STYNERGY CLINL RES CTR in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.