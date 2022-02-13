Overview

Dr. Vita Goei, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Goei works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

