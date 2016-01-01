Overview

Dr. Viswanatha Reddy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Benson, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Betsy Johnson Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Champion Vascular Care, PA in Benson, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.