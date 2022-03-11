Overview

Dr. Viswanath Kalapatapu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



Dr. Kalapatapu works at MDVIP - Katy, Texas in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.