Dr. Novacki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Visnja Novacki, MD
Overview
Dr. Visnja Novacki, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Novacki works at
Locations
-
1
Loudoun County Mental Health102 Heritage Way NE Ste 302, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 771-5100
-
2
Robert J. Bishop MD1800 Town Center Dr Ste 420, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 437-8045
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have worked with Dr Novacki for over 10 years and can attest that she is the most caring and professional psychiatrist i have worked with.
About Dr. Visnja Novacki, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Croatian
- 1649381773
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Psychiatry
