Dr. Thakkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vismay Thakkar, MD
Overview
Dr. Vismay Thakkar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wichita, KS.
Dr. Thakkar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wesley Healthcare Center550 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 682-5544
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thakkar?
About Dr. Vismay Thakkar, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1912301508
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thakkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thakkar works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Thakkar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thakkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thakkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thakkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.