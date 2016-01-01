Dr. Chatsuthiphan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Visit Chatsuthiphan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Visit Chatsuthiphan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Moreno Valley, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Chatsuthiphan works at
Locations
-
1
moreno Valley Office23110 Atlantic Cir Ste F, Moreno Valley, CA 92553 Directions (951) 243-6455
-
2
Inland Psychiatric Medical Grp1809 W REDLANDS BLVD, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 335-3026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chatsuthiphan?
About Dr. Visit Chatsuthiphan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English, Thai
- 1861459109
Education & Certifications
- MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chatsuthiphan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chatsuthiphan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chatsuthiphan works at
Dr. Chatsuthiphan speaks Thai.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chatsuthiphan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chatsuthiphan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chatsuthiphan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chatsuthiphan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.