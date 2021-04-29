Dr. Vishwas Vanar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vishwas Vanar, MD
Overview
Dr. Vishwas Vanar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Apopka, FL. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / N.H.L. MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Apopka.
Dr. Vanar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Adventhealth Medical Group Gastroenterology And Hepatology At Apopka2100 Ocoee Apopka Rd Ste 210, Apopka, FL 32703 Directions
-
2
AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology & Hepatology at Winter Garden2000 Fowler Grove Blvd Fl 3, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions
-
3
AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Clermont Health Park1919 E Highway 50 Ste 204, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions
-
4
AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology & Hepatology at Orlando2415 N Orange Ave Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Apopka
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vanar?
I am a patient who frequently gets Diverticulitis. Dr. Vanar is excellent in treating it . He explained the situation very well and treated appropriately each time. I am so glad I have him as my GI doctor.
About Dr. Vishwas Vanar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1013143189
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / N.H.L. MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vanar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vanar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanar works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.