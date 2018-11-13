Overview

Dr. Vishvinder Sharma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / B.J. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Sharma works at Digestive Associates in North Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Enteritis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.