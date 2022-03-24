See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Vishvanath Karande, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Vishvanath Karande, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (132)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Vishvanath Karande, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from Seth Gs Med College Bombay India and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northwest Community Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.

Dr. Karande works at Illinois Cancer Specialists in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL and Crystal Lake, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Arlington Heights
    880 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 884-8884
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Karande and Associates SC In Via Fertility
    1585 Barrington Rd Ste 406, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 884-8884
  3. 3
    Karande and Associates SC In Via Fertility
    407 E Congress Pkwy Ste D, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 884-8884

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Sherman Hospital
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Northwest Community Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Ectopic Pregnancy
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Ectopic Pregnancy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 132 ratings
    Patient Ratings (132)
    5 Star
    (119)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Karande?

    Mar 24, 2022
    Our experiences with Dr. Karande was excellent. He's informative and very patient in answering our many (silly) questions. We went through three cycles of IVF, with the third one being a success. Prior to each cycle, Dr. Karande met with us and discussed the possibilities and probabilities, giving us peace of mind in an otherwise anxiety-filled stage of our lives. After each cycle, whether successful or unsuccessful, Dr. Karande provided feedback that continue to give us hope. And hope we held onto - and now we are going to be parents for the first time thanks to Dr. Karande and his staff. I believe in miracles, I always have, even when faced with adversities and obstacles. Dr. Karande played a crucial role with his expertise in helping us hold onto that faith.
    A.S. P — Mar 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vishvanath Karande, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vishvanath Karande, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Karande to family and friends

    Dr. Karande's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Karande

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vishvanath Karande, MD.

    About Dr. Vishvanath Karande, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Polish and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487600763
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jones Institute For Reproductive Med Norfolk Va
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Children's Hospital New York Buffalo
    Residency
    Internship
    • King Edward Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Seth Gs Med College Bombay India
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vishvanath Karande, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karande has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    132 patients have reviewed Dr. Karande. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karande.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karande, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karande appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Vishvanath Karande, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.