Dr. Vishva Dev, MD
Dr. Vishva Dev, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They completed their fellowship with All India Institute Of Medical Sciences|Cedars Sinai Med Ctr/ucla
Vishva Dev, MD
227 W Janss Rd Ste 360, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Monday-Thursday: 9:00am - 5:00pm
Friday-Sunday: Closed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Dev saved my life when I was admitted to Los Robles with blood clots.
Dr. Dev has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dev accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dev has seen patients for Chest Pain, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Unstable Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Dev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dev.
