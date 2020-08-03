Dr. Vishnu Yelamanchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yelamanchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vishnu Yelamanchi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vishnu Yelamanchi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Locations
Cardiac and Vascular Consultants Inc1050 Old Camp Rd Ste 270, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (316) 686-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Yelamanchi combines superb cardiovascular knowledge, excellent skills in interventional cardiology - with the integrity of character. He recommends what is needed rather than what is fashionable or income-generating. I have been Dr.Yelamanchi patient for three years, he put a coronary stent doing a procedure on advanced, difficult to correct occlusion of the major artery (LAD). I highly recommend Dr. Yealmanch to anyone who needs effective care while facing cardiac a condition.
About Dr. Vishnu Yelamanchi, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1992788467
Education & Certifications
- Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yelamanchi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yelamanchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yelamanchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yelamanchi has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yelamanchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Yelamanchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yelamanchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yelamanchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yelamanchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.