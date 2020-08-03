Overview

Dr. Vishnu Yelamanchi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Yelamanchi works at Cardiac And Vascular Consultants in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.