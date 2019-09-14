Dr. Sundaresh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vishnu Sundaresh, MD is a Neurological Endocrinology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurological Endocrinology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Mysore Medical College/Krishnarajendra and Attached Hospitlas and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Sundaresh works at
Locations
Utah Diabetes & Endo Clinic615 S Arapeen Dr Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84108 Directions (801) 581-7761
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Sundaresh?
Dr. Sundaresh is patient, professional, knowledgeable, kind and competent, with a subtle sense of humor. He has helped me a lot and seems like he cares about me.
About Dr. Vishnu Sundaresh, MD
- Neurological Endocrinology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Kannada
- 1992026975
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Raritan Bay Medical Center
- Kr and Combined Hosp Mysore
- Mysore Medical College/Krishnarajendra and Attached Hospitlas
- Drew University, Madison, Nj (Medical Humanities)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sundaresh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sundaresh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sundaresh works at
Dr. Sundaresh has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sundaresh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sundaresh speaks Hindi and Kannada.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sundaresh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sundaresh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sundaresh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sundaresh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.