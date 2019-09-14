Overview

Dr. Vishnu Sundaresh, MD is a Neurological Endocrinology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurological Endocrinology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Mysore Medical College/Krishnarajendra and Attached Hospitlas and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Sundaresh works at Utah Diabetes & Endo Clinic in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.