Dr. Vishnu Rumalla, MD
Overview
Dr. Vishnu Rumalla, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Keller, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Tarrant Plastic Surgery P.A.1870 Keller Pkwy Ste 100, Keller, TX 76248 Directions (817) 334-0030
Fort Worth office800 8th Ave Ste 400, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 334-0030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rumalla excels in skill and patient care. From a very routine surgery to complications from personal issues he was gentle and attentive every step. You will love him, his staff and his results. He is cautious and extremely humble, never rushing through appointments or care. He's simply the best.
About Dr. Vishnu Rumalla, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rumalla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rumalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rumalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rumalla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rumalla.
