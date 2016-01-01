Overview

Dr. Vishnu Patel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CCTC / SAINT FRANCIS HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Clinch Valley Medical Center, Princeton Community Hospital and Welch Community Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Lung Disease And Sleep Disorders Clinic in Princeton, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.