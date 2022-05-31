Dr. Vishnu Challapalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Challapalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vishnu Challapalli, MD
Overview
Dr. Vishnu Challapalli, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They completed their residency with Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
Dr. Challapalli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vaidyanath Iyer MD PA9191 Pinecroft Dr Ste 250, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 465-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Challapalli?
Dr. Challapalli was very polite and spent a very caring amount of time listening and asking questions in order to help steer my daughters treatment in the right direction. Everything her prior Dr. said was more of a "Because I said so" approach and nothing she demanded was working. Dr. Challapalli had a MUCH kinder, caring, & understanding approach and he explained his diagnosis and reasonings very well.
About Dr. Vishnu Challapalli, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1730142944
Education & Certifications
- Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Challapalli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Challapalli accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Challapalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Challapalli works at
Dr. Challapalli speaks Hindi and Telugu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Challapalli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Challapalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Challapalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Challapalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.