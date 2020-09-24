Overview

Dr. Vishnu Behari, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital, HCA Florida West Hospital and Santa Rosa Medical Center.



Dr. Behari works at Diabetes and Endocrine Center of Pensacola in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.