Dr. Vishesh Kapur, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vishesh Kapur, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Kapur works at Champaign Dental Group in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gme Office University of Washington
    1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Sleep Medicine Center at Harborview
    912 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harborview Medical Center
  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Wheezing
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Wheezing

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Vishesh Kapur, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
  • 34 years of experience
  • English
  • 1447336169
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
  • U Rochester
  • Strong Meml Hosp/u Rochester
  • YALE UNIVERSITY
