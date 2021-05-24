Dr. Vyas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vishal Vyas, MD
Dr. Vishal Vyas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS and is affiliated with Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center.
Leonard J Chabert Medical Center1978 Industrial Blvd, Houma, LA 70363 Directions (985) 868-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
My wife, Patsy Domangue, was hit with atrial fibrillation on Friday the 14 the of May, Wednesday, the 18th she was home with normal pulse 70bpm,down from 145bpm. One shock treatment by Dr. Vyas and his team at Chabert Medical and WOW.
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1154516938
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Vyas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vyas works at
Dr. Vyas has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vyas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vyas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vyas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vyas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vyas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.