Dr. Vishal Thanik, MD
Overview
Dr. Vishal Thanik, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Nyu Plastic Surgery305 E 33rd St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-3030
Nyu Langone Ambulatory Care Center East 41st Street - Nerve Center222 E 41st St Fl 7, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-1062
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's a great doctor. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Vishal Thanik, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1780802421
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
