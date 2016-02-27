Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vishal Shah, MD
Dr. Vishal Shah, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Prime Behavioral Health120 River Oaks Dr Ste 140, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 778-8884
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I was a very hesitant mother to say the least but Dr. Shah's informative and professional insight put all my questions/concerns to rest. Not only does my son feel very comfortable with him, I am so pleased with the outcome. I can't thank you enough!
About Dr. Vishal Shah, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
