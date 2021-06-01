Overview

Dr. Vishal Sehgal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from GAUHATI UNIVERSITY / GAUHATI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Sehgal works at Ascension Medical Group Carmel Gastroenterology in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.