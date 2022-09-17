Overview

Dr. Vishal Sawhney, MD is a Pulmonologist in Canton, OH. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine



Dr. Sawhney works at Ohio Pulmonary & Sleep Physicians in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Respiratory Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.