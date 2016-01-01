Dr. Vishal Sarwahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarwahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vishal Sarwahi, MD
Overview
Dr. Vishal Sarwahi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University of Mumbai, Topiwala National Medical College.
Dr. Sarwahi works at
Locations
-
1
LHH - Outpatient Center for Mental Health (OCMH)210 E 64th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 434-3365
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vishal Sarwahi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Hindi
- 1982744868
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- McGaw Med Ctr Of Northwestern, Pediatrics Orthopedics
- University of Mumbai, Topiwala National Medical College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarwahi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarwahi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarwahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarwahi works at
Dr. Sarwahi has seen patients for Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarwahi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sarwahi speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarwahi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarwahi.
