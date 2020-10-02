Overview

Dr. Vishal Patel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Cardiac Solutions in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Avondale, AZ, Glendale, AZ and Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.