Dr. Vishal Patel, MD
Dr. Vishal Patel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Cardiac Solutions13460 N 94th Dr Ste J1, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-8816
Cardiac Solutions13128 N 94th Dr Ste 100, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-8816Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Cardiac Solutions13065 W Mcdowell Rd, Avondale, AZ 85392 Directions (623) 876-8816Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Glendale5310 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 201, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 876-8816
Cardiac Solutions14420 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 876-8816Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
First impressions of the Cardiac Solutions office I visited held true throughout the visit. Very efficient and professional staff but also very caring. My visit with Dr. Patel was on time, even though it was an afternoon appointment. He clearly had gone through my records from my out of state Cardiologists prior to my appointment, was thorough in his exam, explaining very carefully my diagnosis and treatment. I did not feel rushed at all and was completely satisfied with and confident in my care. Great Doc!
- Interventional Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Lankenau Hospital
- Episcopal Hospital Temple University
- Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
- Mysore Medical College
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Patel works at
