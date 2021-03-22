Overview

Dr. Vishal Parikh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Parikh works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.