Dr. Vishal Mehta, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (48)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. Vishal Mehta, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.

Dr. Mehta works at Mehta Obesity Center in Princeton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Mehta Obesity Center
    800 Bunn Dr Ste 303, Princeton, NJ 08540 (732) 301-4767

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 19, 2022
    Dr. Mehta and his staff are amazing. The amount of care before, during & after my procedure is unmatched. Dr. Mehta walked me through my process thoroughly and answered all of my questions!
    Aug 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Vishal Mehta, MD
    About Dr. Vishal Mehta, MD

    Specialties
    Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Hindi, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    1538353933
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    NEW YORK MED COLL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vishal Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehta works at Mehta Obesity Center in Princeton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Mehta's profile.

    Dr. Mehta speaks Hindi, Portuguese and Spanish.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

