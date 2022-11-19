Dr. Vishal Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vishal Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vishal Mehta, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Locations
1
Fox Valley Orthopaedic Institute1975 Lin Lor Ln # Plaza, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 468-1400
2
Fox Valley Orthopedics2535 Soderquist Ct, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 584-1400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 2:00pm
3
Fox Valley Orthopedics1975 Lin Lor Ln, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (630) 584-1400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative about my issues and upcoming procedure. Friendly.
About Dr. Vishal Mehta, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- San Diego Shoulder and Knee Research Fellowship
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Loyola University of Chicago
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Dr. Mehta works at
