Dr. Vishal Mehta, MD

Sports Medicine
4.9 (117)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vishal Mehta, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Dr. Mehta works at Fox Valley Orthopedics in Elgin, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fox Valley Orthopaedic Institute
    1975 Lin Lor Ln # Plaza, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 468-1400
    Fox Valley Orthopedics
    2535 Soderquist Ct, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 584-1400
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
    Fox Valley Orthopedics
    1975 Lin Lor Ln, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 584-1400
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Sherman Hospital
  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cartilage Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cartilage Disorders Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • CorVel
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 117 ratings
    Patient Ratings (117)
    5 Star
    (115)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 19, 2022
    Very informative about my issues and upcoming procedure. Friendly.
    About Dr. Vishal Mehta, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508889411
    Education & Certifications

    • San Diego Shoulder and Knee Research Fellowship
    • University Of Chicago Hospitals
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    • Loyola University of Chicago
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vishal Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    117 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

