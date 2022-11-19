Overview

Dr. Vishal Mehta, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Mehta works at Fox Valley Orthopedics in Elgin, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.