Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vishal Khatri, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from The George Washington Univ and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Jessica Fleischer, MD401 S Van Brunt St Ste 3, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 569-2770Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturday7:30am - 3:30pm
Englewood Orthopedic Associates1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 301, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 569-2770Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khatri is an incredible surgeon. In addition to his knowledge and skills, he treats his patients with respect, compassion and patience. He explains everything in detail and provides the opportunity to ask questions. He does not rush patients into surgery (for non-urgent matters, of course). He is supportive during recovery and responds to questions and concerns, sent on the portal, promptly. A true gentleman.
About Dr. Vishal Khatri, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1740683275
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Cooper University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- The George Washington Univ
